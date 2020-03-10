The CFO, Chief Compliance Officer and Corporate Secret of Fidus Investment (NASDAQ: FDUS) is Buying Shares

Today, the CFO, Chief Compliance Officer and Corporate Secret of Fidus Investment (FDUS – Research Report), Shelby Sherard, bought shares of FDUS for $75.19K.

Following this transaction Shelby Sherard’s holding in the company was increased by 31.97% to a total of $323.1K. In addition to Shelby Sherard, one other FDUS executive reported Buy trades in the last month.

FDUS’s market cap is $296.2M and the company has a P/E ratio of 6.12. The company has a one-year high of $16.50 and a one-year low of $11.77. Currently, Fidus Investment has an average volume of 126.59K.

Starting in November 2019, FDUS received 4 Buy ratings in a row.

Fidus Investment Corp operates as an externally managed business development company. It provides customized debt and equity financing solutions to lower middle-market companies with revenues of $10 – $150 million. The company was founded on February 14, 2011 and is headquartered in Evanston, IL.