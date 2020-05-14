The CFO, CCO, Treasurer, Secretary of Saratoga Investment (NYSE: SAR) is Buying Shares

Today, the CFO, CCO, Treasurer, Secretary of Saratoga Investment (SAR – Research Report), Henri Steenkamp, bought shares of SAR for $25.88K.

Following this transaction Henri Steenkamp’s holding in the company was increased by 20.31% to a total of $171.5K. In addition to Henri Steenkamp, 3 other SAR executives reported Buy trades in the last month.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Saratoga Investment’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending February 29, the company posted quarterly revenue of $30.14 million and quarterly net profit of $26.79 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $9.49 million and had a net profit of $7.86 million. The company has a one-year high of $28.70 and a one-year low of $5.94. SAR’s market cap is $147 million and the company has a P/E ratio of 2.30.

Starting in July 2019, SAR received 20 Buy ratings in a row. Based on 4 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Strong Buy with an average price target of $20.25, reflecting a -35.9% downside. Four different firms, including B.Riley FBR and Compass Point, currently also have a Buy rating on the stock.

Company insider trades are published daily on the SEC (Securities and Exchange Commission). DailyInsider’s proprietary algorithm analyzes these trades and selects the most attractive stocks based on influential insider trades each day. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Saratoga Investment Corp. is a specialty finance company, which engages in the provision of financing solutions. Its portfolio includes investments in leveraged loans issued by middle market companies. The company was founded on March 21, 2007 and is headquartered in New York, NY.