The CFO, CAO, Corporate Secretary of Richardson Electronics is Exercising Options

Today it was reported that the CFO, CAO, Corporate Secretary of Richardson Electronics (RELL – Research Report), Robert Ben, exercised options to sell 1,768 RELL shares at $5.49 a share, for a total transaction value of $13.68K.

Based on Richardson Electronics’ latest earnings report for the quarter ending February 28, the company posted quarterly revenue of $45.24 million and quarterly net profit of $228K. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $38.25 million and had a GAAP net loss of $93K. The company has a one-year high of $8.39 and a one-year low of $3.75. Currently, Richardson Electronics has an average volume of 247.56K.

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $34.23K worth of RELL shares and purchased $109.2K worth of RELL shares.

Richardson Electronics Ltd. engages in the provision of engineered solutions and distributes electronic components to the electron device marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Power and Microwave Technologies Group (PMT), Canvys and Healthcare. The PMT segment provides solutions and adds value through design-in support, systems integration, prototype design and manufacturing, testing, logistics, and aftermarket technical service and repair-all through its existing global infrastructure. The Canvys segment offers customized display solutions serving the corporate enterprise, financial, healthcare, industrial, and medical original equipment manufacturers markets. The Healthcare segment manufactures, refurbishes, and distributes replacement parts for the healthcare market including hospitals, medical centers, asset management companies, independent service organizations, and multi-vendor service providers. The company was founded on May 31, 1947 and is headquartered in LaFox, IL.