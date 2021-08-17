The CFO and COO of Cyberoptics (NASDAQ: CYBE) is Selling Shares

Today, the CFO and COO of Cyberoptics (CYBE – Research Report), Jeffrey Bertelsen, sold shares of CYBE for $52.32K.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Cyberoptics’ latest earnings report for the quarter ending June 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $25.2 million and quarterly net profit of $3.11 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $16 million and had a net profit of $1.63 million. The company has a one-year high of $48.52 and a one-year low of $20.81. Currently, Cyberoptics has an average volume of 66.41K.

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $52.32K worth of CYBE shares and purchased $38.48K worth of CYBE shares. The insider sentiment on Cyberoptics has been positive according to 11 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Jeffrey Bertelsen’s trades have generated a 43.2% average return based on past transactions. DailyInsider proprietary algorithm detects trades by the most influential insiders and selects attractive trading opportunities daily. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

CyberOptics Corp. engages in the design, development, and manufacture of precision sensing technology solutions. Its products include metrology and three-dimensional scanning; surface mount technology (SMT); multi-reflection suppression (MRS); and semiconductor processes. The company was founded by Steven K. Case in 1984 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.