The CEO & President of Synalloy (NASDAQ: SYNL) is Buying Shares

Yesterday, the CEO & President of Synalloy (SYNL – Research Report), Craig Bram, bought shares of SYNL for $31.05K.

In addition to Craig Bram, 4 other SYNL executives reported Buy trades in the last month.

The company has a one-year high of $19.65 and a one-year low of $8.33. Currently, Synalloy has an average volume of 41.55K.

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $1,783 worth of SYNL shares and purchased $4.2M worth of SYNL shares. The insider sentiment on Synalloy has been positive according to 52 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Synalloy Corp. engages in the production of stainless steel pipe, fabricator of stainless and carbon steel piping systems, and specialty chemicals. It operates through Metals and Specialty Chemicals segments. The Metals Segment operates as Bristol Metals LLC (BRISMET), Palmer of Texas Tanks, Inc. (Palmer), and Specialty Pipe & Tube, Inc. (Specialty).