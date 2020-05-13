The CEO & President of Sutter Rock Capital (NASDAQ: SSSS) is Buying Shares

Yesterday, the CEO & President of Sutter Rock Capital (SSSS – Research Report), Mark D. Klein, bought shares of SSSS for $51.94K.

Following this transaction Mark D. Klein’s holding in the company was increased by 5.57% to a total of $1.01 million.

Currently, Sutter Rock Capital has an average volume of 68.15K. The company has a one-year high of $7.00 and a one-year low of $3.60.

Based on 3 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Strong Buy with an average price target of $10.75, reflecting a -41.9% downside. Starting in June 2019, SSSS received 10 Buy ratings in a row. Three different firms, including Barrington and BTIG, currently also have a Buy rating on the stock.

The insider sentiment on Sutter Rock Capital has been positive according to 14 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Sutter Rock Capital Corp is a non-diversified closed-ended fund company. The fund invests in public and private companies located in the US and Non-US. It targets companies operating in the fields of social media, mobile computing and apps, cloud computing, software services, green technology, and education technology. It makes minority investments and provides financing for later-stage capital requirements.