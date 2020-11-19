The CEO & President of SuRo Capital (NASDAQ: SSSS) is Buying Shares

On November 18, the CEO & President of SuRo Capital (SSSS – Research Report), Mark D. Klein, bought shares of SSSS for $180.8K.

Following this transaction Mark D. Klein’s holding in the company was increased by 6.35% to a total of $3.01 million. Following Mark D. Klein’s last SSSS Buy transaction on November 12, 2020, the stock climbed by 0.7%.

Based on SuRo Capital’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending September 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $18.36 million and quarterly net profit of $15.92 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $9.75 million and had a net profit of $5.26 million. The company has a one-year high of $14.91 and a one-year low of $3.60. Currently, SuRo Capital has an average volume of 442.48K.

Starting in March 2020, SSSS received 18 Buy ratings in a row.

The insider sentiment on SuRo Capital has been positive according to 30 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Sutter Rock Capital Corp is a non-diversified closed-ended fund company. The fund invests in public and private companies located in the US and Non-US. It targets companies operating in the fields of social media, mobile computing and apps, cloud computing, software services, green technology, and education technology. It makes minority investments and provides financing for later-stage capital requirements.