The CEO & President of StoneX Group (NASDAQ: SNEX) is Buying Shares

Today, the CEO & President of StoneX Group (SNEX – Research Report), Sean Michael Oconnor, bought shares of SNEX for $801.7K.

Following Sean Michael Oconnor’s last SNEX Buy transaction on December 18, 2020, the stock climbed by 10.1%. This recent transaction increases Sean Michael Oconnor’s holding in the company by 2.68% to a total of $78.18 million.

Based on StoneX Group’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending June 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $10.19 billion and quarterly net profit of $34.2 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $8.24 billion and had a net profit of $36.6 million. The company has a one-year high of $70.47 and a one-year low of $48.29. SNEX’s market cap is $1.31 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 7.10.

Starting in November 2020, SNEX received 5 Buy ratings in a row.

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $1.41M worth of SNEX shares and purchased $801.7K worth of SNEX shares. The insider sentiment on StoneX Group has been neutral according to 80 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

INTL FCStone, Inc. engages in the provision of brokerage and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Hedging, Global Payments, Securities, Physical Commodities, and Clearing and Execution Services. The Commercial Hedging segment offers risk management consulting services. The Global Payments segment includes global payment solutions for banks, commercial businesses, charities, non-governmental, and government organizations. The Securities segment consists of corporate finance advisory services and capital market solutions for middle market clients. The Physical Commodities segment comprises physical precious metals trading; and physical agricultural and energy commodity businesses. The Clearing and Execution Services segment refers to the exchange-traded futures and options, foreign exchange prime brokerage, correspondent clearing, independent wealth management, and derivative voice brokerage. The company was founded by Diego J. Veitia in October 1987 and is headquartered in New York, NY.