The CEO & President of Peoples Financial (Other OTC: PFBX) is Buying Shares

Yesterday, the CEO & President of Peoples Financial (PFBX – Research Report), Chevis Swetman, bought shares of PFBX for $17.02K.

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Based on Peoples Financial’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending September 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $6.69 million and quarterly net profit of $1.11 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $5.72 million and had a GAAP net loss of $4.26 million. The company has a one-year high of $17.87 and a one-year low of $10.50. PFBX’s market cap is $81.47 million and the company has a P/E ratio of 11.80.

The insider sentiment on Peoples Financial has been positive according to 12 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Company insider trades’ information is brought to you by the DailyInsider, a proprietary algorithm that analyzes insider trading activity to detect the most attractive trading opportunities. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Peoples Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. The firm offers a variety of services to individuals and small to middle market businesses within its trade area through its subsidiaries. It focuses on lending services such as business, commercial, real estate, construction, personal and installment loans. It also offers deposits services such as interest bearing and non-interest bearing checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and Individual Retirement Account accounts. Its Asset Management and Trust Services Department provides personal trust, agencies and estate services, including living and testamentary trusts, executorships, guardianships, and conservatorships, and other related products including safe deposit box rental, wire transfer, night drop facilities, collection, cash management, as well as internet banking. The company was founded on December 18, 1984 and is headquartered in Biloxi, MS.