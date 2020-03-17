The CEO & President of Nustar Energy (NYSE: NS) is Buying Shares

Yesterday, the CEO & President of Nustar Energy (NS – Research Report), Bradley Barron, bought shares of NS for $16.94K.

In addition to Bradley Barron, 11 other NS executives reported Buy trades in the last month. This is Barron’s first transaction since reporting a Buy transaction on NSH back in December 2015

The company has a one-year high of $30.06 and a one-year low of $8.25.

The insider sentiment on Nustar Energy has been positive according to 69 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

NuStar Energy LP engages in the transportation of petroleum products and anhydrous ammonia, and the terminalling, storage and marketing of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing. The Pipeline segment provides transportation of refined petroleum products, crude oil and anhydrous ammonia.