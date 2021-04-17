The CEO & President of Daxor (NYSE MKT: DXR) is Buying Shares

Yesterday, the CEO & President of Daxor (DXR – Research Report), Michael Richard Feldschuh, bought shares of DXR for $43.39K.

This recent transaction increases Michael Richard Feldschuh’s holding in the company by 2.73% to a total of $1.74 million.

The company has a one-year high of $24.08 and a one-year low of $10.65. DXR’s market cap is $44.37 million and the company has a P/E ratio of -38.80. Currently, Daxor has an average volume of 24.98K.

Daxor Corp. is a biotechnology company which develops and manufactures BVA-100 blood volume analyzer, an instrument that measures human blood volume. Its IDANT division provides autologous blood storage; and andrology services, such as semen analysis, sperm washing and general lab testing. The company was founded by Joseph Feldschuh in 1970 and is headquartered in New York, NY.