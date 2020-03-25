The CEO & President of Bruker is Exercising Options

Yesterday it was reported that the CEO & President of Bruker (BRKR – Research Report), Frank Laukien, exercised options to buy 25,000 BRKR shares at $24.40 a share, for a total transaction value of $610K.

Based on Bruker’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending December 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $600 million and quarterly net profit of $118 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $554 million and had a net profit of $78.1 million. The company has a one-year high of $54.49 and a one-year low of $31.18. Currently, Bruker has an average volume of 777.53K.

Three different firms, including Leerink Partners and Needham, currently also have a Buy rating on the stock.

Bruker Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions that enable customers to explore life and materials at microscopic, molecular, and cellular levels. It operates through the Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI), and Bruker Energy and Supercon Technologies (BEST) segments. The BSI segment comprises of the Bruker BioSpin Group, the Bruker CALID Group, and the Bruker Nano Group. The BEST segment designs, manufactures, and distributes superconducting materials, primarily metallic low temperature superconductors, for use in magnetic resonance imaging, nuclear magnetic resonance, fusion energy research and other applications. The company was founded by Gunther Laukien in 1961 and is headquartered in Billerica, MA.