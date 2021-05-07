The CEO & President of Avnet is Exercising Options

On May 6 it was reported that the CEO & President of Avnet (AVT – Research Report), Philip Gallagher, exercised options to sell 21,152 AVT shares at $27.94 a share, for a total transaction value of $901.5K.

Following Philip Gallagher’s last AVT Sell transaction on September 10, 2019, the stock climbed by 1.0%.

Based on Avnet’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending March 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $4.92 billion and quarterly net profit of $107 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $4.31 billion and had a GAAP net loss of $129 million. The company has a one-year high of $44.92 and a one-year low of $24.30. AVT’s market cap is $4.33 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 27.30.

Based on 5 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $47.80, reflecting a -9.3% downside.

The insider sentiment on Avnet has been negative according to 35 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Philip Gallagher’s trades have generated a -1.6% average return based on past transactions. DailyInsider proprietary algorithm detects trades by the most influential insiders and selects attractive trading opportunities daily. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

Avnet, Inc. engages in the distribution and sale of electronic components. It operates through the Electronics Components and Farnell segments. The Electronics Components segment markets and sells semiconductors, interconnect, passive and electromechanical devices, and integrated components. The Farnell segment involves in the distribution of electronic components and related products to the electronic system design community utilizing multi-channel sales and marketing resources. The company was founded by Charles Avnet in 1921 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.