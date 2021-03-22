The CEO & President of APA (NASDAQ: APA) is Buying Shares

Today, the CEO & President of APA (APA – Research Report), John Christmann, bought shares of APA for $98.7K.

Following John Christmann’s last APA Buy transaction on April 07, 2020, the stock climbed by 13.0%. Following this transaction John Christmann’s holding in the company was increased by 3.83% to a total of $2.64 million.

The company has a one-year high of $23.85 and a one-year low of $3.86. APA’s market cap is $7.36 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of -1.50.

Based on 16 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $23.78, reflecting a -18.5% downside. Eight different firms, including Barclays and Merrill Lynch, currently also have a Buy rating on the stock.

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $678.3K worth of APA shares and purchased $1.07M worth of APA shares. The insider sentiment on APA has been positive according to 53 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Apache Corp. operates as an energy company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. The company was founded by Truman Anderson, Raymond Plank, and Charles Arnao on December 6, 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.