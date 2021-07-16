The CEO & President of AIM ImmunoTech (NYSE MKT: AIM) is Buying Shares

Today, the CEO & President of AIM ImmunoTech (AIM – Research Report), Thomas Equels, bought shares of AIM for $30K.

This recent transaction increases Thomas Equels’ holding in the company by 7.45% to a total of $432.5K.

Currently, AIM ImmunoTech has an average volume of 853.62K. The company has a one-year high of $4.30 and a one-year low of $1.60. The Company has a Price to Book ratio of 11.22.

Starting in August 2020, AIM received 7 Buy ratings in a row.

AIM ImmunoTech, Inc. operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the clinical development of new drug therapies based on natural immune system enhancing technologies for the treatment of viral and immune based disorders. Its products include Alferon N Injection and Ampligen. The Alferon N Injection is a purified, natural source, glycosylated, multispecies alpha interferon product, composed of eight forms of high-purified alpha interferon. The Ampligen is used in the treatment of chronic fatigue syndrome and as a vaccine enhancer for therapeutic and/or preventative development related to influenza and cancer treatments. The company was founded in August 1966 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.