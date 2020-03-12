The CEO & President, Home Health of Encompass Health (NYSE: EHC) is Buying Shares

Today, the CEO & President, Home Health of Encompass Health (EHC – Research Report), Anthony April Kaye Bullock, bought shares of EHC for $2.57M.

This recent transaction increases Anthony April Kaye Bullock’s holding in the company by 149.59% to a total of $4.26 million.

Based on Encompass Health’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending December 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $1.18 billion and quarterly net profit of $67.4 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $1.1 billion and had a net profit of $28.1 million. The company has a one-year high of $83.30 and a one-year low of $54.50. Currently, Encompass Health has an average volume of 739.90K.

10 different firms, including BMO Capital and Merrill Lynch, currently also have a Buy rating on the stock.

Encompass Health Corp. engages in providing post-acute healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Inpatient Rehabilitation and Home Health & Hospice.