The CEO of XBiotech (NASDAQ: XBIT) is Buying Shares

Today, the CEO of XBiotech (XBIT – Research Report), John Simard, bought shares of XBIT for $3.75M.

Following John Simard’s last XBIT Buy transaction on December 20, 2018, the stock climbed by 13.8%. Following this transaction John Simard’s holding in the company was increased by 13.43% to a total of $83.2 million.

Based on XBiotech’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending December 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $5.27 million and GAAP net loss of -$1,838,000. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $0 and had a net profit of $686 million. The company has a one-year high of $21.48 and a one-year low of $9.12. Currently, XBiotech has an average volume of 58.73K.

XBiotech, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in development and commercialization of therapeutic antibodies based on its True Human™ proprietary technology. Its product pipeline include oncology, infectious diseases, dermatology, and inflammatory disorders. The company was founded by John Simard on March 22, 2005 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.