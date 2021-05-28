The CEO of Willdan Group (NASDAQ: WLDN) is Buying Shares

Yesterday, the CEO of Willdan Group (WLDN – Research Report), Thomas Donald Brisbin, bought shares of WLDN for $8,216.

Over the last month, Thomas Donald Brisbin has reported another 5 Buy trades on WLDN for a total of $598.3K.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $54.99 and a one-year low of $21.62. Currently, Willdan Group has an average volume of 64.34K. WLDN’s market cap is $462 million and the company has a P/E ratio of -42.60.

Starting in August 2020, WLDN received 4 Buy ratings in a row.

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $506.3K worth of WLDN shares and purchased $100.3K worth of WLDN shares. The insider sentiment on Willdan Group has been negative according to 61 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Company insider trades’ information is brought to you by the DailyInsider, a proprietary algorithm that analyzes insider trading activity to detect the most attractive trading opportunities. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Willdan Group, Inc. engages in the provision of technical and consulting services. It company through the Energy and Engineering and Consulting segments. The Energy segment offers energy and sustainability consulting services to utilities, public agencies and private industry, through its subsidiary WES. The Engineering and Consulting segment operates through Willdan Engineering, Willdan Infrastructure, Public Agency Resources, Willdan Financial Services and Willdan Homeland Solutions. The company was founded in May 1964 and is headquartered in Anaheim, CA.