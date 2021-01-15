The CEO of Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ: WVVI) is Buying Shares

Yesterday, the CEO of Willamette Valley Vineyards (WVVI – Research Report), James Bernau, bought shares of WVVI for $4,607.

This is Bernau’s first Buy trade following 21 Sell transactions.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Willamette Valley Vineyards’ latest earnings report for the quarter ending September 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $6.92 million and quarterly net profit of $896.8K. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $6.76 million and had a net profit of $852.2K. WVVI’s market cap is $32.4 million and the company has a P/E ratio of 14.90. Currently, Willamette Valley Vineyards has an average volume of 124.31K.

Company insider trades are published daily on the SEC (Securities and Exchange Commission). DailyInsider’s proprietary algorithm analyzes these trades and selects the most attractive stocks based on influential insider trades each day. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc. engages in the production and sale of premium, super premium and ultra premium varietal wines. Its product brands include Willamette Valley Pinot Noir, Whole Cluster Pinot Noir, Dijon Clone, Pinot Gris, Riesling, Founders Reserve Pinot Noir, Signature Cuvee Pinot Noir, Estate Vineyard Pinot Noir and Estate Vineyard Chardonnay. The firm operates through the following segments: Direct Sales and Distributor Sales. The Direct Sales segment includes retail sales in its tasting room and remote sites, wine club sales, on-site events, kitchen and catering sales and other sales made directly to the consumer without the use of an intermediary. The Distributor Sales segment consists of all the sales through a third party where prices are given at a wholesale rate. The company was founded by James W. Bernau in May 1983 and is headquartered in Turner, OR.