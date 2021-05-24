The CEO of Widepoint (NYSE MKT: WYY) is Buying Shares

Today, the CEO of Widepoint (WYY – Research Report), Jin Kang, bought shares of WYY for $14.34K.

Following Jin Kang’s last WYY Buy transaction on August 21, 2019, the stock climbed by 2.8%. In addition to Jin Kang, one other WYY executive reported Buy trades in the last month.

The company has a one-year high of $15.89 and a one-year low of $4.60. Currently, Widepoint has an average volume of 50.74K. WYY’s market cap is $62.77 million and the company has a P/E ratio of 5.50.

Starting in May 2020, WYY received 4 Buy ratings in a row.

The insider sentiment on Widepoint has been negative according to 19 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

WidePoint Corp. provides Trusted Mobility Management (TM2) that consists of federally certified communications management, identity management, and bill presentation and analytics solutions. It also provides professional services solution that is centered on the use of proprietary advanced and federally certified software solutions and supported by in-house subject matter experts. The company was founded on May 30, 1997 and is headquartered in Fairfax, VA.