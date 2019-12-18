The CEO of Vince Holding (NYSE: VNCE) is Buying Shares

Yesterday, the CEO of Vince Holding (VNCE – Research Report), Brendan Hoffman, bought shares of VNCE for $370.8K.

Following Brendan Hoffman’s last VNCE Buy transaction on September 12, 2017, the stock climbed by 14.2%. This recent transaction increases Brendan Hoffman’s holding in the company by 7.25% to a total of $5.73 million.

Based on Vince Holding’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending October 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $86.4 million and quarterly net profit of $7.97 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $83.53 million and had a net profit of $6.77 million. The company has a one-year high of $27.63 and a one-year low of $8.63. Currently, Vince Holding has an average volume of 38.36K.

Vince Holding Corp. engages in the manufacture, design, and sale of luxury apparel and accessories. It offers clothing, footwear, and handbags. It operates through the Wholesale and Direct-to-Consumer segments.