The CEO of United Parcel (NYSE: UPS) is Buying Shares

Yesterday, the CEO of United Parcel (UPS – Research Report), Carol Tome, bought shares of UPS for $1M.

This recent transaction increases Carol Tome’s holding in the company by 119.06% to a total of $1.84 million. Following Carol Tome’s last UPS Buy transaction on February 18, 2014, the stock climbed by 20.5%.

Based on United Parcel’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending March 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $18.04 billion and quarterly net profit of $965 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $17.16 billion and had a net profit of $1.11 billion. The company has a one-year high of $125.31 and a one-year low of $82.00. UPS’s market cap is $85.6 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 20.20.

UPS is a controversial stock, with 4 analysts recommending Buy, while 3 recommends selling the stock. Based on 13 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Hold with an average price target of $97.27, reflecting a 2.5% upside. Five different firms, including Goldman Sachs and Oppenheimer, currently also have a Buy rating on the stock.

United Parcel Service, Inc. operates as a logistics and package delivery company providing supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The company operates through the following segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain and Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers a full spectrum of U.S. domestic guaranteed ground and air package transportation services. The International Package segment includes small package operations in Europe, Asia-Pacific, Canada and Latin America, Indian sub-continent, and the Middle East and Africa. The Supply Chain and Freight segment offers transportation, distribution, and international trade and brokerage services. The company was founded by James E. Casey and Claude Ryan on August 28, 1907 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.