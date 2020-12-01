The CEO of Twitter (NYSE: TWTR) is Buying Shares

Yesterday, the CEO of Twitter (TWTR – Research Report), Jack Dorsey, bought shares of TWTR for $4.83M.

Following Jack Dorsey’s last TWTR Buy transaction on April 28, 2017, the stock climbed by 30.0%. Following this transaction Jack Dorsey’s holding in the company was increased by 9.67% to a total of $818 million.

Based on Twitter’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending September 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $936 million and quarterly net profit of $28.66 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $824 million and had a net profit of $36.52 million. The company has a one-year high of $52.93 and a one-year low of $20.00. TWTR’s market cap is $36.93 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of -29.70.

Based on 29 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Hold with an average price target of $47.00, reflecting a -1.0% downside. Six different firms, including Merrill Lynch and Deutsche Bank, currently also have a Buy rating on the stock.

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $14.89M worth of TWTR shares and purchased $4.83M worth of TWTR shares. The insider sentiment on Twitter has been negative according to 107 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Twitter, Inc. is a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. It provides a network that connects users to people, information, ideas, opinions, and news. The company’s services include live commentary, live connections and live conversations. Its application provides social networking services and micro-blogging services through mobile devices and the Internet. The company can also be used as a marketing tool for businesses. It’s products and services include Twitter, Periscope, Promoted Tweets, Promoted Accounts and Promoted Trends. Twitter was founded by Jack Dorsey, Christopher Isaac Stone, Noah E. Glass, Jeremy LaTrasse, and Evan Williams on March 21, 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.