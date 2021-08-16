The CEO of Tri Pointe is Exercising Options

Yesterday it was reported that the CEO of Tri Pointe (TPH – Research Report), Douglas Bauer, exercised options to sell 10,843 TPH shares at $17.00 a share, for a total transaction value of $265.8K.

Following Douglas Bauer’s last TPH Sell transaction on March 09, 2021, the stock climbed by 4.1%. In addition to Douglas Bauer, one other TPH executive reported Sell trades in the last month.

Based on Tri Pointe’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending June 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $1.02 billion and quarterly net profit of $118 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $768 million and had a net profit of $56.53 million. The company has a one-year high of $26.35 and a one-year low of $16.14. Currently, Tri Pointe has an average volume of 577.83K.

Based on 4 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Hold with an average price target of $27.50, reflecting a -12.8% downside.

TRI Pointe Group, Inc. designs constructs and sells single-family homes and condominiums. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial Services segments. The Homebuilding segment consists of six reportable segments: Maracay Homes, consisting of operations in Arizona; Pardee Homes, consisting of operations in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes, consisting of operations in Washington; Trendmaker Homes, consisting of operations in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes, consisting of operations in California and Colorado; and Winchester Homes, consisting of operations in Maryland and Virginia. The Financial Services segment comprises of its TRI Pointe Connect mortgage financing operations and its TRI Pointe Assurance title services operations. The company was founded in April 2009 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.