The CEO of THL Credit (NASDAQ: TCRD) is Buying Shares

Today, the CEO of THL Credit (TCRD – Research Report), Christopher Flynn, bought shares of TCRD for $51.86K.

This recent transaction increases Christopher Flynn’s holding in the company by 45.58% to a total of $166.7K.

The company has a one-year high of $7.04 and a one-year low of $3.76. Currently, THL Credit has an average volume of 127.15K.

THL Credit, Inc. is an externally managed, non-diversified closed-end management investment company. Its objective is to generate both current income and capital appreciation, through investments in privately negotiated debt and equity securities of lower middle market companies. The company was founded on May 26, 2009 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.