The CEO of Texas Mineral Resources is Exercising Options

Yesterday it was reported that the CEO of Texas Mineral Resources (TMRC – Research Report), Daniel Gorski, exercised options to buy 1,551,408 TMRC shares at $0.17 a share, for a total transaction value of $268.8K.

Following this transaction Daniel Gorski’s holding in the company was increased by 35.21% to a total of $15.09 million. In addition to Daniel Gorski, 2 other TMRC executives reported Buy trades in the last month.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The Company has a Price to Book ratio of 133.68. Currently, Texas Mineral Resources has an average volume of 433.13K. The company has a one-year high of $2.65 and a one-year low of $0.22.

The insider sentiment on Texas Mineral Resources has been positive according to 12 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Company insider trades’ information is brought to you by the DailyInsider, a proprietary algorithm that analyzes insider trading activity to detect the most attractive trading opportunities. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Texas Mineral Resources Corp. is a mining company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral properties. It focuses on the development of metallurgical process to concentrate or otherwise extract the metals from the Round Top Project. The company was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in Tyler, TX.