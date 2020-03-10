The CEO of Synacor (NASDAQ: SYNC) is Buying Shares

Today, the CEO of Synacor (SYNC – Research Report), Himesh Bhise, bought shares of SYNC for $36K.

Following this transaction Himesh Bhise’s holding in the company was increased by 14.73% to a total of $257.1K. In addition to Himesh Bhise, one other SYNC executive reported Buy trades in the last month.

Currently, Synacor has an average volume of 114.44K. The company has a one-year high of $1.94 and a one-year low of $1.08.

Synacor, Inc. engages in the development of technology based services. It enables customers to use technology platforms and services to scale businesses and extend subscriber relationships. The firm operates through the Unites States and International geographical segments.