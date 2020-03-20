The CEO of Stifel Financial (NYSE: SF) is Buying Shares

Today, the CEO of Stifel Financial (SF – Research Report), Ronald Kruszewski, bought shares of SF for $318.5K.

This is Kruszewski’s first Buy trade following 4 Sell transactions. Following this transaction Ronald Kruszewski’s holding in the company was increased by 1.17% to a total of $30.53 million.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Stifel Financial’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending December 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $975 million and quarterly net profit of $131 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $853 million and had a net profit of $114 million. The company has a one-year high of $69.10 and a one-year low of $31.13. Currently, Stifel Financial has an average volume of 589.42K.

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $217K worth of SF shares and purchased $318.5K worth of SF shares. The insider sentiment on Stifel Financial has been negative according to 57 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Company insider trades are published daily on the SEC (Securities and Exchange Commission). DailyInsider’s proprietary algorithm analyzes these trades and selects the most attractive stocks based on influential insider trades each day. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Stifel Financial Corp. provides securities brokerage, investment banking, trading, investment advisory and related financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other. The Global Wealth Management segment provides securities transaction, brokerage and investment services to clients.