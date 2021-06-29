The CEO of Spark Energy (NASDAQ: SPKE) is Buying Shares

Today, the CEO of Spark Energy (SPKE – Research Report), Keith Maxwell, bought shares of SPKE for $202K.

Following Keith Maxwell’s last SPKE Buy transaction on May 28, 2021, the stock climbed by 0.6%.

The company has a one-year high of $12.40 and a one-year low of $6.56. SPKE’s market cap is $391 million and the company has a P/E ratio of 17.80. Currently, Spark Energy has an average volume of 140.21K.

The insider sentiment on Spark Energy has been positive according to 10 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Keith Maxwell's trades have generated a -0.4% average return based on past transactions.

Spark Energy, Inc. engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the Retail Natural Gas and Retail Electricity segments. The Retail Natural Gas segment purchases natural gas through physical and financial transactions with market counterparts. The Retail Electricity segment obtains electricity through independent system operators and supply to residential and commercial consumers. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.