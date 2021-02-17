The CEO of Socket Mobile (NASDAQ: SCKT) is Buying Shares

Yesterday, the CEO of Socket Mobile (SCKT – Research Report), Kevin Mills, bought shares of SCKT for $36.25K.

Following Kevin Mills’ last SCKT Buy transaction on October 26, 2016, the stock climbed by 17.4%. This recent transaction increases Kevin Mills’ holding in the company by 11.21% to a total of $4.09 million.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $35.00 and a one-year low of $0.76. SCKT’s market cap is $126 million and the company has a P/E ratio of -4.30. Currently, Socket Mobile has an average volume of 227.24M.

The insider sentiment on Socket Mobile has been positive according to 15 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Company insider trades’ information is brought to you by the DailyInsider, a proprietary algorithm that analyzes insider trading activity to detect the most attractive trading opportunities. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Socket Mobile, Inc. engages in the development and production of mobile systems solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Europe; and Asia and rest of the World. The firm manufactures mobile devices such as smart phones, tablets, scanners and data collection peripherals. It also provides vertical software applications. The company was founded by Michael L. Gifford and Charlie Bass in 1992 and is headquartered in Newark, CA.