The CEO of SharpSpring is Exercising Options

Yesterday it was reported that the CEO of SharpSpring (SHSP – Research Report), Richard Alan Carlson, exercised options to buy 103,425 SHSP shares at $4.72 a share, for a total transaction value of $488.9K.

This recent transaction increases Richard Alan Carlson’s holding in the company by 35.83% to a total of $6.96 million. This is Carlson’s first Buy trade following 5 Sell transactions.

Based on SharpSpring’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending June 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $8.11 million and GAAP net loss of -$353,775. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $7.27 million and had a GAAP net loss of $970.4K. The company has a one-year high of $26.78 and a one-year low of $9.27. Currently, SharpSpring has an average volume of 62.28K.

Based on 3 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Hold with an average price target of $17.10, reflecting a -0.1% downside.

Richard Alan Carlson's trades have generated a -50.2% average return based on past transactions.

SharpSpring, Inc. operates as a cloud-based based marketing technology company, which engages in the provision of marketing automation delivery through a cloud-based software-as-a-service platform. Its platform offers web tracking, lead scoring and automated workflow. The company was founded by Richard A. Carlson and Travis Whitton on October 14, 1998 and is headquartered in Gainesville, FL.