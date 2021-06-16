The CEO of Rent-A-Center is Exercising Options

Yesterday it was reported that the CEO of Rent-A-Center (RCII – Research Report), Mitchell Fadel, exercised options to sell 500 RCII shares at $8.22 a share, for a total transaction value of $32.06K.

In addition to Mitchell Fadel, 2 other RCII executives reported Sell trades in the last month.

Based on Rent-A-Center’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending March 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $1.04 billion and quarterly net profit of $42.55 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $702 million and had a net profit of $49.29 million. The company has a one-year high of $66.70 and a one-year low of $24.25. Currently, Rent-A-Center has an average volume of 832.29K.

Based on 4 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Strong Buy with an average price target of $69.75, reflecting a -11.7% downside.

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $3.43M worth of RCII shares and purchased $106K worth of RCII shares. The insider sentiment on Rent-A-Center has been neutral according to 28 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Rent-A-Center, Inc. engages in the provision of furniture, electronics, appliances, computers, and smartphones through flexible rental purchase agreements that allow the customer to obtain ownership of the merchandise at the conclusion of an agreed upon rental period. It operates through the following segments: Core U.S., Acceptance Now, Mexico, and Franchising. The Core U.S. segment consists of company-owned rent-to-own stores in the United States, Canada and Puerto Rico. The Acceptance Now segment offers an on-site rent-to-own option at a third-party retailer’s location. The Mexico segment consists of its company-owned rent-to-own stores in Mexico. The Franchising segment use Rent-A-Center’s, ColorTyme’s, and RimTyme’s trade names, service marks, trademarks and logos, and operate under distinctive operating procedures and standards. The company was founded by Mark E. Speese on September 16, 1986 and is headquartered in Plano, TX.