The CEO of Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ: PSTV) is Buying Shares

Today, the CEO of Plus Therapeutics (PSTV – Research Report), Marc Hedrick, bought shares of PSTV for $4,975.

This recent transaction increases Marc Hedrick’s holding in the company by 21.99% to a total of $28.43K.

Currently, Plus Therapeutics has an average volume of 321.78K. PSTV’s market cap is $9.8 million and the company has a P/E ratio of 0.20. The company has a one-year high of $3.56 and a one-year low of $0.93.

Plus Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, and manufacturing scale up of complex and innovative treatments for patients battling cancer and other life-threatening diseases. The proprietary nanotechnology platform is currently centered around the enhanced delivery of a variety of drugs using novel liposomal encapsulation technology. Liposomal encapsulation has been extensively explored and undergone significant technical and commercial advances since it was first developed. The lead drug product candidate in pipeline, DocePLUS™, is being developed in the U.S. by a dedicated and energetic team of biologists, chemists, engineers, and other professionals. The company was founded by Ralph E. Holmes and Christopher J. Calhoun in July 1996 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.