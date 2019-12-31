The CEO of Photronics (NASDAQ: PLAB) is Buying Shares

Yesterday, the CEO of Photronics (PLAB – Research Report), Peter Kirlin, bought shares of PLAB for $180.2K.

Following this transaction Peter Kirlin’s holding in the company was increased by 12.17% to a total of $4.51 million. Following Peter Kirlin’s last PLAB Buy transaction on December 12, 2014, the stock climbed by 7.6%.

Based on Photronics’ latest earnings report for the quarter ending October 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $156 million and quarterly net profit of $9.7 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $145 million and had a net profit of $12.49 million. The company has a one-year high of $16.75 and a one-year low of $7.95. Currently, Photronics has an average volume of 558.42K.

Starting in May 2019, PLAB received 6 Buy ratings in a row.

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $574.4K worth of PLAB shares and purchased $180.2K worth of PLAB shares. The insider sentiment on Photronics has been negative according to 72 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Photronics, Inc. engages in the manufacture of photomasks. It manufactures of semiconductors and flat panel displays, and are used as masters to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers and flat panel substrates during the fabrication of integrated circuits, and a variety of flat panel displays, and to a lesser extent, other types of electrical and optical components. The company operates principally from nine manufacturing facilities; two of which are located in Europe, three in Taiwan, one in Korea, and three in the United States. Photronics was founded by Constantine S. Macricostas in 1969 and is headquartered in Brookfield, CT.