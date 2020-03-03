The CEO of Olympic Steel (NASDAQ: ZEUS) is Buying Shares

Yesterday, the CEO of Olympic Steel (ZEUS – Research Report), Richard Marabito, bought shares of ZEUS for $24.3K.

Following this transaction Richard Marabito’s holding in the company was increased by 5.5% to a total of $469.1K. In addition to Richard Marabito, one other ZEUS executive reported Buy trades in the last month.

The company has a one-year high of $19.18 and a one-year low of $9.99. Currently, Olympic Steel has an average volume of 47.08K. ZEUS’s market cap is $134.4M and the company has a P/E ratio of 36.30.

Olympic Steel, Inc. engages in the processing, sale, and distribution of metal products. It operates through the following segments: Carbon Flat Products, Specialty Metals Flat Products and Tubular and Pipe Products. The Carbon Flat Products segment includes processed carbon and coated flat-rolled sheet; coil and plate products and fabricated parts.