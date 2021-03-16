The CEO of NMI Holdings is Exercising Options

Yesterday it was reported that the CEO of NMI Holdings (NMIH – Research Report), Claudia Merkle, exercised options to sell 33,348 NMIH shares at $11.58 a share, for a total transaction value of $820K.

Following Claudia Merkle’s last NMIH Sell transaction on March 04, 2021, the stock climbed by 1.7%. In addition to Claudia Merkle, one other NMIH executive reported Sell trades in the last month.

Based on NMI Holdings’ latest earnings report for the quarter ending December 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $109 million and quarterly net profit of $48.27 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $102 million and had a net profit of $50.2 million. The company has a one-year high of $25.62 and a one-year low of $8.06. Currently, NMI Holdings has an average volume of 848.95K.

Based on 6 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Strong Buy with an average price target of $29.17, reflecting a -15.3% downside.

The insider sentiment on NMI Holdings has been negative according to 49 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Claudia Merkle’s trades have generated a -13.5% average return based on past transactions. DailyInsider proprietary algorithm detects trades by the most influential insiders and selects attractive trading opportunities daily. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

NMI Holdings, Inc. is engaged in the provision of private mortgage guaranty insurance. It focuses on long-term customer relationships, disciplined and proactive risk selection and pricing, fair and transparent claims payment practices, responsive customer service, financial strength, and profitability. The company was founded on May 19, 2011 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.