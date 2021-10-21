The CEO of Monarch Casino & Resort is Exercising Options

Yesterday it was reported that the CEO of Monarch Casino & Resort (MCRI – Research Report), John Farahi, exercised options to buy 66,668 MCRI shares at $9.33 a share, for a total transaction value of $622K. The options were close to expired and John Farahi retained stocks.

Following John Farahi’s last MCRI Buy transaction on March 30, 2018, the stock climbed by 25.5%. Following this transaction John Farahi’s holding in the company was increased by 2.33% to a total of $199 million.

Based on Monarch Casino & Resort’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending June 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $97.72 million and quarterly net profit of $18.15 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $15.16 million and had a GAAP net loss of $4.35 million. The company has a one-year high of $76.00 and a one-year low of $40.19. Currently, Monarch Casino & Resort has an average volume of 80.48K.

Starting in October 2020, MCRI received 12 Buy ratings in a row.

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel & casino facility in Reno, Nevada and the Monarch Black Hawk Casino in Black Hawk, Colorado. The Atlantis features casino space; guest rooms; food outlets; espresso and pastry bars; health spa and salon; retail outlets offering clothing and traditional gift shop merchandise; family entertainment centre; banquet, convention and meeting room space. The casino features slot and video poker machines; table games, including blackjack, craps, roulette, and others; a race and sports book; a 24-hour live keno lounge and a poker room. The Monarch Casino Black Hawk features casino space, slot machines, table games, buffet-style restaurant, a snack bar and a parking structure. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Reno, NV.