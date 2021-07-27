The CEO of Midwestone Financial Group (NASDAQ: MOFG) is Buying Shares

Today, the CEO of Midwestone Financial Group (MOFG – Research Report), Charles Funk, bought shares of MOFG for $29.15K.

Following Charles Funk’s last MOFG Buy transaction on May 12, 2020, the stock climbed by 13.3%.

Based on Midwestone Financial Group’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending March 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $50.44 million and quarterly net profit of $21.65 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $47.56 million and had a GAAP net loss of $1.98 million. The company has a one-year high of $33.68 and a one-year low of $16.59. Currently, Midwestone Financial Group has an average volume of 31.86K.

The insider sentiment on Midwestone Financial Group has been positive according to 35 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. is a bank holding company. It operates through the following subsidiaries: MidWestOne Bank and MidWestOne Insurance Services, Inc. The MidWestOne Bank provides retail banking services, which include deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts and other time deposits. The MidWestOne Insurance Services, Inc. provides personal and business insurance services in Iowa. The firm offers commercial and industrial, agricultural, real estate mortgage and consumer loans. Its other products and services include debit cards, automated teller machines, on-line banking, mobile banking and safe deposit boxes. The company has a trust and investment department through which it offers a variety of trust and investment services, including administering estates, personal trusts, conservatorships, pension and profit-sharing funds and providing property management, farm management, custodial, financial planning, investment management and retail brokerage services. MidWestOne Financial Group was founded in 1934 and is headquartered in Iowa City, IA.