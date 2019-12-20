The CEO of MEI Pharma (NASDAQ: MEIP) is Buying Shares

Today, the CEO of MEI Pharma (MEIP – Research Report), Daniel Phd Gold, bought shares of MEIP for $30K.

This recent transaction increases Daniel Phd Gold’s holding in the company by 5.47% to a total of $650.9K. In addition to Daniel Phd Gold, 3 other MEIP executives reported Buy trades in the last month.

Based on MEI Pharma’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending September 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $1.16 million and GAAP net loss of $2.99 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $488K and had a GAAP net loss of $14.54 million. Currently, MEI Pharma has an average volume of 297.07K. The company has a one-year high of $3.41 and a one-year low of $1.44.

Starting in February 2019, MEIP received 12 Buy ratings in a row.

MEI Pharma, Inc. engages in the clinical development of therapies for cancer. Its drug candidates includes Pracinostat, an oral HDAC inhibitor that is being developed in combination with azacitidine for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome.