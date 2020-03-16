The CEO of Malibu Boats (NASDAQ: MBUU) is Buying Shares

Today, the CEO of Malibu Boats (MBUU – Research Report), Jackie Springer, bought shares of MBUU for $771.6K.

This recent transaction increases Jackie Springer’s holding in the company by 33.7% to a total of $3.92 million. This is Springer’s first Buy trade following 4 Sell transactions.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Malibu Boats’ latest earnings report for the quarter ending December 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $180 million and quarterly net profit of $16.72 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $166 million and had a net profit of $14.26 million. The company has a one-year high of $52.13 and a one-year low of $24.68. MBUU’s market cap is $601.9M and the company has a P/E ratio of 7.91.

Starting in July 2019, MBUU received 23 Buy ratings in a row. Seven different firms, including B.Riley FBR and Berenberg Bank, currently also have a Buy rating on the stock.

The insider sentiment on Malibu Boats has been negative according to 33 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Company insider trades are published daily on the SEC (Securities and Exchange Commission). DailyInsider’s proprietary algorithm analyzes these trades and selects the most attractive stocks based on influential insider trades each day. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Malibu Boats, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and market of recreational powerboats. It offers performance sport boats, sterndrive, and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Cobalt, and Pursuit brands. It operates through the following segments: Malibu U.S., Malibu Australia, Cobalt, and Pursuit.