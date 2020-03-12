The CEO of Linde (NYSE: LIN) is Buying Shares

Today, the CEO of Linde (LIN – Research Report), Stephen Angel, bought shares of LIN for $324.8K.

In addition to Stephen Angel, one other LIN executive reported Buy trades in the last month.

Based on Linde’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending December 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $7.08 billion and quarterly net profit of $511 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $5.82 billion and had a net profit of $2.98 billion. The company has a one-year high of $227.85 and a one-year low of $157.00. LIN’s market cap is $92.69B and the company has a P/E ratio of 37.68.

Six different firms, including Berenberg Bank and Deutsche Bank, currently also have a Buy rating on the stock. Starting in February 2020, LIN received 5 Buy ratings in a row.

The insider sentiment on Linde has been positive according to 28 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); and Engineering. The America segment include operation of production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.