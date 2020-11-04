The CEO of HubSpot (NYSE: HUBS) is Buying Shares

Yesterday, the CEO of HubSpot (HUBS – Research Report), Brian Halligan, bought shares of HUBS for $121.3K.

Following Brian Halligan’s last HUBS Buy transaction on April 29, 2020, the stock climbed by 129.3%. In addition to Brian Halligan, 2 other HUBS executives reported Buy trades in the last month.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on HubSpot’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending June 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $204 million and GAAP net loss of -$29,401,000. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $163 million and had a GAAP net loss of $17.36 million. The company has a one-year high of $330.72 and a one-year low of $90.84. Currently, HubSpot has an average volume of 178.26K.

14 different firms, including Argus Research and Jefferies, currently also have a Buy rating on the stock. Based on 18 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Strong Buy with an average price target of $309.06, reflecting a 1.4% upside. One of the top 25 analysts, according to TipRanks.com, recently recommended Buy HUBS.

The insider sentiment on HubSpot has been positive according to 76 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Company insider trades are published daily on the SEC (Securities and Exchange Commission). DailyInsider’s proprietary algorithm analyzes these trades and selects the most attractive stocks based on influential insider trades each day. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

HubSpot, Inc. provides cloud-based marketing and sales software platform that enables businesses to deliver an inbound experience. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Brian Halligan and Dharmesh Shah on April 4, 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.