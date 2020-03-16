The CEO of Horizon Technology (NASDAQ: HRZN) is Buying Shares

Today, the CEO of Horizon Technology (HRZN – Research Report), Robert Pomeroy, bought shares of HRZN for $51.26K.

This recent transaction increases Robert Pomeroy’s holding in the company by 135.75% to a total of $1.16 million. In addition to Robert Pomeroy, one other HRZN executive reported Buy trades in the last month.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Horizon Technology’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending December 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $12.67 million and quarterly net profit of $6.73 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $9.69 million and had a net profit of $3.22 million. HRZN’s market cap is $181.7M and the company has a P/E ratio of 7.61. The company has a one-year high of $13.78 and a one-year low of $9.50.

Company insider trades’ information is brought to you by the DailyInsider, a proprietary algorithm that analyzes insider trading activity to detect the most attractive trading opportunities. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Horizon Technology Finance Corp. is a finance company, which engages in the provision of capital in the form of secured loans to venture capital backed companies. It also involves in lending and investing in portfolio companies in technology, life science, healthcare information and services, and cleantech industries.