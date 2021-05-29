The CEO of Heritage Insurance Holdings (NYSE: HRTG) is Buying Shares

Yesterday, the CEO of Heritage Insurance Holdings (HRTG – Research Report), Ernie Garateix, bought shares of HRTG for $4,150.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Heritage Insurance Holdings’ latest earnings report for the quarter ending March 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $147 million and GAAP net loss of -$5,148,000. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $133 million and had a net profit of $7.62 million. The company has a one-year high of $14.05 and a one-year low of $8.12. HRTG’s market cap is $233 million and the company has a P/E ratio of -63.80.

Starting in October 2020, HRTG received 4 Buy ratings in a row.

The insider sentiment on Heritage Insurance Holdings has been positive according to 10 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Company insider trades’ information is brought to you by the DailyInsider, a proprietary algorithm that analyzes insider trading activity to detect the most attractive trading opportunities. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. engages in the writing of personal and residential premium, property, and casualty insurance policies. It offers personal residential insurance for single-family homeowners and condominium owners, rental property insurance, and commercial residential insurance. The company was founded in August 2012 and is headquartered in Clearwater, FL.