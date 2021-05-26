The CEO of Harvard Bioscience is Exercising Options

Yesterday it was reported that the CEO of Harvard Bioscience (HBIO – Research Report), James W. Green, exercised options to sell 24,312 HBIO shares at $2.63 a share, for a total transaction value of $173.6K.

Based on Harvard Bioscience’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending March 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $26.99 million and GAAP net loss of -$669,000. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $23.77 million and had a GAAP net loss of $4.52 million. The company has a one-year high of $7.80 and a one-year low of $2.56. HBIO’s market cap is $290 million and the company has a P/E ratio of -72.70.

The insider sentiment on Harvard Bioscience has been negative according to 43 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Harvard Bioscience, Inc. develops, manufactures, and markets broad range of specialized products, primarily apparatus and scientific instruments. It operates under the geographical segments: United States, Germany, United Kingdom, and Rest of the world. It sells its products through catalog, Website, distributors, and direct sales force. The company was founded by Dr. William T. Porter in 1901 and is headquartered in Holliston, MA.