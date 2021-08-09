The CEO of Global Payments (NYSE: GPN) is Buying Shares

Today, the CEO of Global Payments (GPN – Research Report), Jeffrey Steven Sloan, bought shares of GPN for $500.4K.

This is Sloan’s first Buy trade following 3 Sell transactions. In addition to Jeffrey Steven Sloan, one other GPN executive reported Buy trades in the last month.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Global Payments’ latest earnings report for the quarter ending June 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $2.14 billion and quarterly net profit of $264 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $1.67 billion and had a net profit of $37.33 million. The company has a one-year high of $220.81 and a one-year low of $153.33. GPN’s market cap is $51.77 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 60.80.

Based on 16 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Strong Buy with an average price target of $227.93, reflecting a -22.7% downside. 14 different firms, including Barclays and BMO Capital, currently also have a Buy rating on the stock.

The insider sentiment on Global Payments has been positive according to 84 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Company insider trades’ information is brought to you by the DailyInsider, a proprietary algorithm that analyzes insider trading activity to detect the most attractive trading opportunities. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Georgia-based Global Payments, Inc. provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions.