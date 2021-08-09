The CEO of Genesis Energy (NYSE: GEL) is Buying Shares

Yesterday, the CEO of Genesis Energy (GEL – Research Report), Grant Sims, bought shares of GEL for $83.7K.

In addition to Grant Sims, one other GEL executive reported Buy trades in the last month.

The company has a one-year high of $12.78 and a one-year low of $3.78. GEL’s market cap is $1.02 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of -1.90.

Based on 4 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Strong Buy with an average price target of $11.13, reflecting a -24.5% downside. Starting in June 2021, GEL received 4 Buy ratings in a row. Three different firms, including RBC Capital and Barclays, currently also have a Buy rating on the stock.

The insider sentiment on Genesis Energy has been positive according to 22 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Genesis Energy LP operates as a master limited partnership, which focuses on midstream segment of the oil and gas industry. It provides suite of midstream services and produces natural soda ash. The company operates through the following segments: Offshore Pipeline Transportation, Sodium Minerals & Sulfur Services, Onshore Facilities & Transportation and Marine Transportation. The Offshore Pipeline Transportation segment owns interests in crude oil and natural gas pipeline transportation and handling operations through its offshore pipeline transportation segment, which focuses on providing a suite of services to integrated and large independent energy companies who make intensive capital investments to develop numerous large-reservoir, long-lived crude oil and natural gas properties in the gulf of Mexico, primarily offshore Texas, Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama. The Sodium Minerals & Sulfur Services segment owns the leasehold position of accessible trona ore reserves in the Green River trona patch, a geological formation holding the vast majority of the world’s accessible trona ore reserves. The Onshore Facilities & Transportation segment owns and leases integrated suite of onshore crude oil and refined products infrastructure, including pipelines, trucks, terminals, railcars, and rail loading and unloading facilities. The Marine Transportation segment provides transportation services. Genesis Energy was founded in December 1996 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.