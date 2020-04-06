The CEO of G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ: GIII) is Buying Shares

Today, the CEO of G-III Apparel Group (GIII – Research Report), Morris Goldfarb, bought shares of GIII for $173K.

In addition to Morris Goldfarb, one other GIII executive reported Buy trades in the last month.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $43.98 and a one-year low of $2.97. GIII’s market cap is $273 million and the company has a P/E ratio of 1.90.

Based on 5 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $16.00, reflecting a -61.5% downside.

The insider sentiment on G-III Apparel Group has been neutral according to 37 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Morris Goldfarb’s trades have generated a -13.3% average return based on past transactions. DailyInsider proprietary algorithm detects trades by the most influential insiders and selects attractive trading opportunities daily. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

G-III Apparel Group Ltd. engages in the designs, sourcing, and marketing women’s apparel. It operates through the: Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations segments. The Wholesale Operations segment includes sales of products under brands licensed from third parties and sales of products under its own brands and private label brands, as well as sales related to the Vilebrequin business. The Retail Operations segment consists of direct sales to consumers through company-operated stores and product sales through its owned websites for the DKNY, Donna Karan, Wilsons Leather, G.H. Bass, and Karl Lagerfeld Paris businesses. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, suits, performance wear, handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage. The company was founded by Aron Goldfarb in 1974 and is headquartered in New York, NY.