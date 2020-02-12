The CEO of Formfactor (NASDAQ: FORM) is Buying Shares

Today, the CEO of Formfactor (FORM – Research Report), Mike Slessor, bought shares of FORM for $422K.

Following this transaction Mike Slessor’s holding in the company was increased by 16.05% to a total of $9.61 million. In addition to Mike Slessor, one other FORM executive reported Buy trades in the last month.

Based on Formfactor’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending December 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $179 million and quarterly net profit of $18.64 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $141 million and had a net profit of $85.1 million. The company has a one-year high of $28.58 and a one-year low of $14.20. Currently, Formfactor has an average volume of 546.68K.

One of the top 25 analysts, according to TipRanks.com, recently recommended Buy FORM with a $32.00 price target.

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $259.3K worth of FORM shares and purchased $422K worth of FORM shares. The insider sentiment on Formfactor has been negative according to 30 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

