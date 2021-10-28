The CEO of First Community Bancshares is Exercising Options

Today it was reported that the CEO of First Community Bancshares (FCBC – Research Report), William P. II Stafford, exercised options to buy 9,785 FCBC shares at $12.07 a share, for a total transaction value of $118.1K. The options were close to expired and William P. II Stafford retained stocks.

Following William P. II Stafford’s last FCBC Buy transaction on June 09, 2009, the stock climbed by 22.9%. This recent transaction increases William P. II Stafford’s holding in the company by 4.83% to a total of $6.63 million.

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Based on First Community Bancshares’ latest earnings report for the quarter ending June 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $34.04 million and quarterly net profit of $13.4 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $32.41 million and had a net profit of $8.24 million. The company has a one-year high of $33.27 and a one-year low of $18.86. FCBC’s market cap is $540 million and the company has a P/E ratio of 12.20.

Company insider trades are published daily on the SEC (Securities and Exchange Commission). DailyInsider’s proprietary algorithm analyzes these trades and selects the most attractive stocks based on influential insider trades each day. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

First Community Bancshares, Inc. is a financial holding company, which provides banking products and services. It offers services and products include demand deposit accounts, savings and money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement arrangements; commercial, consumer, and real estate mortgage loans, and lines of credit; various credit card, debit card, and automated teller machine card services; corporate and personal trust services; investment management services; and life, health, and property and casualty insurance products. The company serves a diverse base of individuals and businesses that include a variety of industries, such as manufacturing, mining services, construction, retail, healthcare, military, and transportation. First Community Bancshares was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Bluefield, VA.